Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads

Obverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest 6 shoulder pads - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest 6 shoulder pads - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

