Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)