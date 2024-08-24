Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
