Rouble 1729. Without ribbons near the laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without ribbons near the laurel wreath
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . Without ribbons near the laurel wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1656 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
