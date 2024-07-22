Rouble 1729. Without ribbons near the laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . Without ribbons near the laurel wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (16) XF (32) VF (21) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (8) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)

