Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1729. Without ribbons near the laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without ribbons near the laurel wreath

Obverse Rouble 1729 Without ribbons near the laurel wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1729 Without ribbons near the laurel wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . Without ribbons near the laurel wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (8)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1656 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1729 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble
