Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (13) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4)