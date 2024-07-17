Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without a bow next to a laurel wreath

Obverse Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" Without a bow next to a laurel wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" Without a bow next to a laurel wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5840 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6478 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Goldberg - September 7, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date September 7, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - February 26, 1999
Seller Coins and Medals
Date February 26, 1999
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 18, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

