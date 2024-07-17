Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5840 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6478 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date February 26, 1999
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search