Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without a star on the chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . Without a star on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8165 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 591 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
