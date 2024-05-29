Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without a star on the chest

Obverse Rouble 1728 Without a star on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 Without a star on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . Without a star on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8165 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1959 $
Price in auction currency 1805 EUR
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 591 EUR
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
