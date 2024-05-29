Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . Without a star on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8165 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (12) XF (11) VF (20) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (3)

