Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: The head does not share the inscription

Obverse Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" The head does not share the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" The head does not share the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1530 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction MUNZE - August 12, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date August 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction MUNZE - June 10, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1729 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

