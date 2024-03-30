Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition AU (9) XF (10) VF (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (3)

AURORA (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (3)

Lanz München (1)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (6)

SINCONA (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)