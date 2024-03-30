Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: The head does not share the inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- Lanz München (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1729 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search