Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: The star in the center of the monogram

Obverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" The star in the center of the monogram - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" The star in the center of the monogram - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 75771 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

