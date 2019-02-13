Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1)