Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: The star in the center of the monogram
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6304 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 75771 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search