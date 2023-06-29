Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: The head divides the inscription

Obverse Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" The head divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" The head divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,514,093. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1729 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1729 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search