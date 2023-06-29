Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,514,093. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.

