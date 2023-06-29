Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: The head divides the inscription
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,514,093. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1729 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
