Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". Four shoulder pads (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Four shoulder pads
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". Four shoulder pads. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6308 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
