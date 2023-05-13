Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". Four shoulder pads (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Four shoulder pads

Obverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" Four shoulder pads - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" Four shoulder pads - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". Four shoulder pads. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6308 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3878 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

