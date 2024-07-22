Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)

Obverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (508) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1554 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2286 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search