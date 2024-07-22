Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (508) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1554 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2286 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
