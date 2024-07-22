Rouble 1727 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1554 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

