Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3875 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 5, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

