Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3875 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
12
