Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without rivets above the sleeve edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
2246 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
