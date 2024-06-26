Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without rivets above the sleeve edge

Obverse Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" Without rivets above the sleeve edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" Without rivets above the sleeve edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (421) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
2246 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

