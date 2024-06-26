Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (32) AU (107) XF (125) VF (113) F (1) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (6) MS61 (8) MS60 (11) AU58 (14) AU55 (20) AU53 (11) AU50 (18) XF45 (15) XF40 (14) VF35 (7) VF30 (5) VF25 (2) VF20 (3) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (24) ННР (13) RNGA (8) PCGS (6)

