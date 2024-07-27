Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: With a star on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1079) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (124)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (85)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (8)
- CNG (5)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins and Medals (27)
- Coins.ee (12)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (49)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (41)
- Grün (12)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (45)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (60)
- Janas (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (50)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (117)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Lanz München (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (4)
- Marciniak (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (9)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (15)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numision (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- OLNZ (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (137)
- Rauch (13)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (36)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (40)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (21)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (4)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (7)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (35)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5896 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 52
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search