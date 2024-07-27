Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728. With a star on chest (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: With a star on chest

Obverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1079) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5896 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
