Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Peter II)

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 59400 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

