Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Peter II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 59400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
