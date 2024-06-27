Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ" (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ"

Obverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest "IМПЕРАТОЬ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest "IМПЕРАТОЬ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2833 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2271 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

