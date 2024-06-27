Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ" (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2833 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2271 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
