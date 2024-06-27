Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (32) XF (18) VF (10) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (7) AU50 (12) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (5) PCGS (1) NGC (1)

