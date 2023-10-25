Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1729. Without a star on the chest (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without a star on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . Without a star on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
746 $
Price in auction currency 72044 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
