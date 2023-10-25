Rouble 1729. Without a star on the chest (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . Without a star on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

