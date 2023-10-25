Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1729. Without a star on the chest (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without a star on the chest

Obverse Rouble 1729 Without a star on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1729 Without a star on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . Without a star on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (6)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
746 $
Price in auction currency 72044 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1729 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search