Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ" (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ"

Obverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 With a star on chest "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
2133 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1167 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - November 15, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date November 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - July 5, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2019
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Empire - September 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

