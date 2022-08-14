Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ" (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
2133 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1167 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date November 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date July 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
