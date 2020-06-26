Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
33580 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
26911 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

