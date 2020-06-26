Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)