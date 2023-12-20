Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ" (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 33927 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3237 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
