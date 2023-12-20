Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (21) XF (24) VF (17) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1) Service RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

AURORA (4)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (8)

Künker (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Negrini (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)