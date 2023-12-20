Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ" (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ"

Obverse Rouble 1728 Without a star on the chest "ПЕРТЬ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 Without a star on the chest "ПЕРТЬ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 . Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 33927 RUB
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3237 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1728 at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

