Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1729 МД (Russia, Peter II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1729 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1729 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1729 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1729 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

