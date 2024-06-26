5 Kopeks 1729 МД (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1729 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

