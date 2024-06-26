Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1729 МД (Russia, Peter II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1729 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
