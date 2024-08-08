Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 . Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 205,625. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

