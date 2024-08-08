Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,981)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4041 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 . Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 205,625. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
86254 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
185000 $
Price in auction currency 185000 USD
