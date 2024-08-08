Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without a bow next to a laurel wreath

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 Without a bow next to a laurel wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 Without a bow next to a laurel wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,981)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4041 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 . Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 205,625. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
86254 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
185000 $
Price in auction currency 185000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

