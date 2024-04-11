Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)

Obverse Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1729 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
592 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 140713 RUB
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

