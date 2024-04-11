Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1729 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (6) VF (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (4) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

SINCONA (1)