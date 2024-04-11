Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1729 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1729 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
592 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 140713 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1729 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
