Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Poltina of Peter II - Russia

Poltina 1727-1729

Moscow type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1727 R 0 611727 Restrike R3 0 91728 "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" R, R1 0 681728 "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ" R1 0 51728 "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ" R2 0 141729 R1 0 26
Poltina 1727

Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1727 СПБ "СПБ" under the eagle R 0 421727 СПБ "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait R1 1 43
