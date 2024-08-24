Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins Poltina of Peter II - Russia
Poltina 1727-1729Moscow type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1727 R 0 611727 Restrike R3 0 91728 "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" R, R1 0 681728 "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ" R1 0 51728 "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ" R2 0 141729 R1 0 26
Poltina 1727Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1727 СПБ "СПБ" under the eagle R 0 421727 СПБ "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait R1 1 43
