Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6325 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
