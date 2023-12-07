Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)

Obverse Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6325 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price

