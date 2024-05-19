Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait

Obverse Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2365 $
Price in auction currency 215000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
3678 $
Price in auction currency 346282 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date October 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

