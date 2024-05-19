Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2365 $
Price in auction currency 215000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
3678 $
Price in auction currency 346282 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Seller RedSquare
Date October 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******

For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
