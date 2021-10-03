Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (5) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) Service RNGA (1)