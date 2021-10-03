Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ" (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ"

Obverse Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6764 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - December 26, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

