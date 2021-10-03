Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ" (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ"
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6764 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
