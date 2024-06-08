Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

