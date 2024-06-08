Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ"
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
11326 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
