Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ"

Obverse Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
11326 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Dorotheum - November 18, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1728 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search