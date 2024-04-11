Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle

Obverse Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" "СПБ" under the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" "СПБ" under the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2007.

Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
4082 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
5150 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

