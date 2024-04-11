Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
4082 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
5150 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
