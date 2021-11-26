Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ" (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ"

Obverse Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
9206 $
Price in auction currency 686398 RUB
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1445 $
Price in auction currency 1275 EUR
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Russia Poltina 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1728 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search