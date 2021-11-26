Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service RNGA (1)