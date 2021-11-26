Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ" (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
9206 $
Price in auction currency 686398 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
