Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА (Russia, Peter II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1729 with mark МОСКВА. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1729 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search