1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА (Russia, Peter II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1729 with mark МОСКВА. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
