1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1729 with mark МОСКВА. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (16) XF (27) VF (44) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (4) VF20 (2) DETAILS (4) BN (3) Service RNGA (2) NGC (2) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (5)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (4)

Empire (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (11)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (23)

RedSquare (1)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WCN (2)

Знак (1)