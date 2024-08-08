2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition VF (2)