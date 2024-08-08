Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead

Obverse 2 Roubles 1727 Bow near the laurel wreath There's a star overhead - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 2 Roubles 1727 Bow near the laurel wreath There's a star overhead - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
82674 $
Price in auction currency 75000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Dorotheum - May 23, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

