2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
