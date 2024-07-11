1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1594 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,456.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (92) AU (109) XF (139) VF (128) F (7) VG (7) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (6) MS63 (13) MS62 (24) MS61 (18) MS60 (11) AU58 (30) AU55 (12) AU53 (7) AU50 (10) XF45 (15) XF40 (13) VF35 (7) VF30 (5) VF25 (8) F15 (1) F12 (4) VG8 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (1) BN (80) Service NGC (41) ННР (14) CGC (3) PCGS (13) RNGA (14)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (54)

AURORA (21)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (13)

Coins.ee (10)

Empire (21)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (4)

Imperial Coin (45)

Katz (34)

Künker (45)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (6)

MUNZE (15)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (11)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (9)

Rare Coins (93)

Rauch (9)

RedSquare (5)

RND (20)

Russian Heritage (28)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (7)

Spink (5)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (6)

Via (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)