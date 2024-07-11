Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "МОСКВА" is smaller
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (513) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1594 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,456.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 8660 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3156 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
