Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "МОСКВА" is smaller

Obverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is smaller - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is smaller - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (513) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1594 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,456.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (54)
  • AURORA (21)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (13)
  • Coins.ee (10)
  • Empire (21)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (45)
  • Katz (34)
  • Künker (45)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (15)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (11)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (93)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (20)
  • Russian Heritage (28)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (6)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 8660 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3156 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1728 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search