2 Roubles 1727. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 155,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)