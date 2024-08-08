Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1727. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Without a bow next to a laurel wreath

Obverse 2 Roubles 1727 Without a bow next to a laurel wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 2 Roubles 1727 Without a bow next to a laurel wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Without a bow next to a laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 155,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75624 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
129241 $
Price in auction currency 120000 CHF
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

