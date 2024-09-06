Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: The head does not share the inscription

Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" The head does not share the inscription

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

