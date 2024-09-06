Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (2)