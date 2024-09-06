Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: The head does not share the inscription
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
- Rare Coins (2)
For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
