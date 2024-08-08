Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head

Obverse 2 Roubles 1727 Bow near the laurel wreath Point above head - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 2 Roubles 1727 Bow near the laurel wreath Point above head - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54300 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1727 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 2 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search