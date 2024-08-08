2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54300 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)