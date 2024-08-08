Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1728. Point above head (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Point above head
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,397
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1728 . Point above head. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search