Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1728. Point above head (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Point above head

Obverse 2 Roubles 1728 Point above head - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 2 Roubles 1728 Point above head - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,397

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1728 . Point above head. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1728 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

