Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
