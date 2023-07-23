1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) AU50 (2) BN (8) Service RNGA (2) NGC (8)