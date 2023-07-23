Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is larger Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is larger Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
