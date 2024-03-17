Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2651 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
