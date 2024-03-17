Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom

Obverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is larger Year from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is larger Year from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2651 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.














