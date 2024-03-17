1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (14) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (1) Service NGC (5) ННР (1)