Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: The head divides the inscription
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II. The record price belongs to the lot 8101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
22947 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
