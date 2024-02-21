Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II. The record price belongs to the lot 8101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (4) F15 (1) Service ННР (2)