Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: The head divides the inscription

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" The head divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" The head divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter II. The record price belongs to the lot 8101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
22947 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

