Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
