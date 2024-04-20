Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is smaller Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is smaller Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Chaponnière - October 22, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

