1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

