1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,565. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (38) XF (47) VF (34) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) AU55 (7) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) VF25 (5) DETAILS (9) RB (1) BN (12) Service NGC (14) CGC (3) ННР (3) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

AURORA (4)

Baldwin's (2)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (10)

Künker (7)

MS67 (8)

MUNZE (9)

New York Sale (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (33)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)