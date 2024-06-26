Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top

Obverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is larger Year from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА "МОСКВА" is larger Year from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,565. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search