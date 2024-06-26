Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1728 with mark МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,565. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1728 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
