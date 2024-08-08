2 Roubles 1727. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21301 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

