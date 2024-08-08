Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1727. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Roubles 1727 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse 2 Roubles 1727 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21301 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia 2 Roubles 1727 at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
