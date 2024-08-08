Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1727. Restrike (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21301 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
