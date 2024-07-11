Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Without arabesques on the corsage (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Without arabesques on the corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

