Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Without arabesques on the corsage (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Without arabesques on the corsage

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" Without arabesques on the corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" Without arabesques on the corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Without arabesques on the corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
3623 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2794 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RedSquare - February 20, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RedSquare - February 20, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 20, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

