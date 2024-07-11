Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Without arabesques on the corsage (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Without arabesques on the corsage
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Without arabesques on the corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
3623 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2794 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
