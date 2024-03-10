Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

