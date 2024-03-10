Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (46)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (15)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (10)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (7)
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1868 $
Price in auction currency 1707 EUR
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3684 $
Price in auction currency 360087 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Dorotheum - November 18, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - September 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - September 11, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1727 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search