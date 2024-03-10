Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1868 $
Price in auction currency 1707 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3684 $
Price in auction currency 360087 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
