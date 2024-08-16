Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 СПБ (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,438)
  • Weight 2,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,0375 oz) 1,1651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
