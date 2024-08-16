Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 СПБ (Russia, Catherine I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,438)
- Weight 2,66 g
- Pure silver (0,0375 oz) 1,1651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
