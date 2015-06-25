Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". The numbers of the year are close together (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: The numbers of the year are close together

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" The numbers of the year are close together - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" The numbers of the year are close together - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. The numbers of the year are close together. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 4538 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

