Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". The numbers of the year are close together (Russia, Catherine I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. The numbers of the year are close together. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 4538 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition VF (1)