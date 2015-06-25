Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". The numbers of the year are close together (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: The numbers of the year are close together
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. The numbers of the year are close together. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 4538 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
