Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Arabesques on a corsage (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Arabesques on a corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,517,406. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.

