Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Arabesques on a corsage (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Arabesques on a corsage

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" Arabesques on a corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" Arabesques on a corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Arabesques on a corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,517,406. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10495 $
Price in auction currency 975000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

