Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Arabesques on a corsage (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Arabesques on a corsage
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Arabesques on a corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,517,406. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
