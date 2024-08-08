2 Roubles 1727 (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (1)