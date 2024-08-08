Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1727 (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1727 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72368 $
Price in auction currency 290000 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search