Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Magpie tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Magpie tail

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" Magpie tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" Magpie tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Magpie tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7748 $
Price in auction currency 690000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11905 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle" at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

