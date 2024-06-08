Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Portrait with a high hairstyle". Magpie tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Magpie tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Portrait with a high hairstyle" with mark СПБ. Magpie tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7748 $
Price in auction currency 690000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11905 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
******
