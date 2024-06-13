Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3189 $
Price in auction currency 291312 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
36725 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

