Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (8) XF (29) VF (17) F (1) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (10) VF35 (2) DETAILS (4) Service RNGA (3) NGC (4)

