Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (7)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (13)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3189 $
Price in auction currency 291312 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
36725 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search