Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Magpie tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Magpie tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2011.

Сondition XF (4) VF (2)