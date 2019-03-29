Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Magpie tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Magpie tail
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Magpie tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
12171 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
38406 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
