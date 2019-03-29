Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Magpie tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Magpie tail

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Magpie tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Magpie tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Magpie tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
12171 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
38406 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - February 11, 2011
Seller Empire
Date February 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
